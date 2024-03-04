The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) wants artists to pitch their ideas for this year’s Nuit Blanche North.

The night of July 20 from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., the community can pore through dozens of interactive art pieces throughout Huntsville’s downtown core.

HFA officials say this year’s theme is “Let it Percolate,” which focuses on ideas, feelings, and pieces of information slowly passing through a group or thing.

They add priority will be given to art pieces that explore that theme in relation to Parry Sound-Muskoka, and those that involve spectator participation.

You can apply via the HFA’s website.