Typically you have until mid to late March to remove your ice hut in our area—but the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising people to remove them now before it’s too late.

That’s because of deteriorating ice conditions brought on by the warm weather.

Officials also say ice hut owners are responsible for removing all debris and garbage from the ice around their huts.

They say anything left behind becomes an environmental and public safety concern for boaters.

**Written by Richard Coffin