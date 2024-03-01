Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is in the process of engaging with physicians as it continues to work on its hospital redevelopment plan.

Cheryl Harrison, president and chief executive officer for MAHC, said Friday that continued dialogue with physicians needs to be part of the organization’s strategy.

“Our doctors are at the heart of our healthcare services,” she says. “Listening to their insights and addressing any concerns is important as we shape the proposal for our new hospitals.”

Many South Muskoka physicians and the Cottage Country Family Health Team put forward their alternative hospital redevelopment plan last month.

A few days later, Harrison told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom the proposal had been received and committed to reviewing it.

The next steps for MAHC may also include more community engagement.

Officials with MAHC say more details on how residents can take part in these “vital discussions” will be announced soon.

“Collaboration is key to our success,” added Harrison. “By working together, listening carefully, and responding to feedback, we’ll ensure our health system and our facilities are rebuilt to meet the high standards our community deserves.”

The news was part of MAHC’s first weekly update, which Harrison committed to doing last week after the latest round of community chats ended with many community members frustrated with what MAHC is proposing with its “Made-in-Muskoka healthcare system.”