Bracebridge businesses have until March 29 to help support the town’s Economic Development branch.

A survey is available on EngageBracebridge.ca.

Mayor Rick Maloney encourages all businesses to take part.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to supporting long-term economic development and growth,” he says. “By participating in the annual business survey, members of our business community are providing vital information that helps us plan for the future and identify opportunities for support.”

Last year, town officials say 136 businesses took part and helped define local challenges and opportunities, track trends, and support economic development in Bracebridge.