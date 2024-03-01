The Canada Summit Centre will be “buzzing” Friday night for the second game of the Huntsville Otters playoff series against the Orillia Terriers.

The Otters lost the first game five to one Tuesday night in Orillia. Jason Farnsworth, head coach, says they have to rebound.

“Orillia pounced on us, now we need to pounce on them,” he says.

The Terriers were third in the North Carruthers Division while the Otters were sixth out of the nine teams. “They have a very talented team full of threats every time they’re on the ice,” says Farnsworth.

This is the first time the teams have met in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) playoffs.

Farnsworth says “there’s no easy button” when you play Orillia but if the squad plays a 60-minute game, he’s confident they can tie the series.

The Otters have made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons but have not won a game since 2018.

Adam Dupuis, forward and one of the team’s leading scorers, says it’s something that is talked about in the dressing room but not as a negative. “It’s motivation,” he says.

It’s a best-of-seven series, so Dupuis knows one game isn’t the end. “We have confidence in ourselves to rebound and tie up the series,” he says.

Isaac Little, defenceman and team captain, says returning home and hearing the fans “buzzing” at the Summit Centre is just what they need.

“We can really feel the energy,” he says.

Game two between the Otters and Terriers starts at 7:30 p.m. at Huntsville’s Summit Centre. Tickets are available about an hour before puck drop and cost $10 for adults, $5 for students or seniors, and anyone under 12 years old gets in for free, so long as they’re with an adult.

Game four on March 8 will also be played in Huntsville. If needed, game six will take place in Huntsville on March 10.