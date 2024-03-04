Today marks the beginning of half-load restrictions for Muskoka.

According to officials with the District of Muskoka, it means temporary signs will be replaced on some roads in the area noting they’re off-limits to vehicles exceeding five tonnes per axle.

The restriction will remain in place until May 31.

Officials say there may be alternative routes you can take, which are detailed on the district’s website.

They explain the restriction is put in place because roads become softer and weaker during the annual spring thaw. If heavy trucks constantly roll over them, officials say it could cause permanent damage and, in turn, cost the district or its municipalities more money to repair.