The Township of Muskoka Lakes is searching for a new chief administrative officer (CAO) after the retirement of Derrick Hammond.

“I want to thank council for its leadership as well as its support for township staff, who exemplify professionalism, resilience and dedication to public service every day,” said Hammond. “I know Muskoka Lakes will continue to be well served going forward.”

Hammond was named Muskoka Lakes’ CAO in 2019. He plans to retire this summer.

Before that, his career saw him make stops in Huntsville, Lake of Bays, and the District of Muskoka.

Mayor Peter Kelley, who led Muskoka Lakes council for the final two years of Hammond’s career, says his leadership will be missed.

“CAO Hammond has shown exemplary leadership amongst both staff and council while in his role,” said Kelley. “During his tenure in Muskoka Lakes, he has consistently spoken truth to power, and helped to build a strong foundation that will guide future decisions for years to come.”