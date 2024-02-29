The winners are in for this year’s Founders Choice Awards, out of a record 51 entries.

The Muskoka Founders Circle has awarded the $10,000 first place prize to Muskoka River Bagel Company, a Bracebridge business that sells handcrafted bagels and cream cheese.

Second place was a tie between The Muskoka North Good Food Co-op in Huntsville and Gravenhurst’s Hidden Habitat, with each walking away with $5,000. The former grows produce for the public, while the latter offers native plants, as well as landscaping and garden design services.

“Each of our seven finalists did a superb job in representing their companies”, said Rick Dalmazzi, executive chair of Muskoka Founders Circle. “Again this year the voting was very close. Congratulations to our winners and thank you to all who came out to enjoy the presentations and join in the celebration.”

The organization supports entrepreneurship across the region.