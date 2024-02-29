With over 1,000 catch basins in Muskoka, the frequent weather swings this winter may pose problems for them.

Officials with the District of Muskoka are looking for “catch basin champions” to clear snow and ice from the basins near or on your property so they don’t get backed up and cause roads to flood.

On top of the snow, they say it’s important to not put things like chemicals, construction material, food, or residential, hazardous, and yard waste into the basins.

Officials say the only thing that should go in is rainwater or melted snow.

If you do plan to clear off a basin or two, officials recommend using a long-handled shovel, broom, or rake and wearing bright clothes or a safety vest so you stay visible. They add to keep an eye out for traffic and to not try and pick up hazardous material like needles, broken animals, or dead animals.

Officials call the metal grates “unsung heroes of our neighbourhoods” and explain they direct water to a stormwater management pond and eventually to one of the many rivers or lakes in Muskoka.