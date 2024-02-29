Five more bands are being added to this year’s Music on the Barge lineup, but there’s a twist to how they end up on the stage.

The Town of Gravenhurst is asking residents to pick the bands they want to see join this year’s concert lineup. The 16 bands are listed on EngageGravenhurst.ca.

Voting is open until March 28.

The concert series sees a variety of bands spanning multiple genres take centre stage on the nearly eight-decade-old barge in the water at Gull Lake Rotary Park.

Mayor of Gravenhurst Heidi Lorenz says the free concerts never fail to disappoint.

“Music on the Barge is always such a wonderful time in our community,” she says. “People of all ages join us. We have families that have been attending for generations. We are happy to be expanding the lineup – each year we have significant interest from bands wanting to perform. And we are excited that people in our community can help us choose some of the groups.”

The entire lineup for Music on the Barge will be announced in May.