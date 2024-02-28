Ukraine and Syria may be “worlds away from the relative peace of Muskoka” but that isn’t stopping the Rotary Club of Bracebridge from hosting a fundraiser to benefit the “warn-torn areas.”

Linda Brouillette, rotarian, says this fundraiser aligns with Rotary International’s main focus of “peace and conflict resolution.”

“The Rotary International presidential theme for this year is ‘Create Hope in the World,'” she explains. “Our club’s peace initiatives sub-committee is proud to be fulfilling one of its stated goals of holding a peace-building project in partnership with students and staff at a local high school.”

The fundraiser will feature traditional Ukrainian and Syrian food prepared by Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS) culinary students. Syrian chef Berivan Alai, who lives in the area, and Ukrainian culinary expert Aleksandr Soloviov, who lives in Parry Sound after recently fleeing from the country, will help students learn the ins and outs of what makes their countries’ food special.

BMLSS students will also play “peace-themed music” followed by Brouilette discussing the Rotary Club’s many “stories of hope” and Katie Fettes, who received a grant through Rotary International, will talk about how the average person can help countries like Ukraine and Syria.

The fundraising dinner will be held at BMLSS’ cafeteria on March 27 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased online.