The Katrine Community Centre and Watt Century Farm Heritage Centre in the Township of Armour will be upgraded thanks to $334,000 in provincial funding.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith announced Saturday the money will come through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

The Community Centre will see its kitchen and washroom renovated, landscape and facade updated, storage increased, and new signage installed. Meanwhile, the Heritage Centre will have its shed replaced, an accessible washroom installed, and its exhibit and event space expanded to make room for Almaguin Highlands artifacts upgrades.

Mayor of the Township of Armour Rod Ward says the projects lean into the township’s motto “to remember the past and plan for the future.”

“Community centres and heritage buildings are the heart of small-town Ontario,” adds Smith. “It’s where we spend time with our neighbours, welcome newcomers and visitors, and showcase our proud history. I hope the residents of Armour and the surrounding Almaguin Highlands can enjoy these centres for years to come.”

According to Smith’s office, the NOHFC has invested close to $800 million into 6,233 projects in Northern Ontario since June 2018.