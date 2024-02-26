Gravenhurst Against Poverty (G.A.P.) and The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation benefited from the generosity of Muskoka during the Canada-wide Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraiser.

As of Monday morning, 50 teams consisting of 336 walkers have raised $175,464 for G.A.P. while 25 teams and 115 walkers have contributed $81,115 to The Table.

The walks were held on Feb. 24 and lived up to the name of the fundraiser with the temperature well into the negatives.

“We’re freezin’ for a reason,” said James Currie, co-chair of Gravenhurst’s CNOY fundraiser.

Currie had only recently moved to Gravenhurst but immediately knew he wanted to be a part of G.A.P. and help with the fundraiser.

Sarah Hiscox, co-chair, says the money will go towards supporting the “pillars” of G.A.P., which includes their food, transportation, wellness, and youth programs. “This money is going to help a lot of people in our community,” she says, pointing out that the food program alone supports over 600 people a week.

Meanwhile, Heather Cassie, executive director of The Table, says the money will help those who are “hungry, hurting, or homeless.”

She explains The Table operates a food bank, community kitchen, men’s hostel, garden, and a basic necessities exchange store.

“We will never turn anyone away,” says Cassie. She adds that 30 percent of food bank users are from outside of Huntsville.

“We love to be able to give what we got to people in need, no questions asked,” continues Cassie.

While the walks were held over the weekend, donations to either the Gravenhurst or Huntsville fundraisers can be made until March 31.