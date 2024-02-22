The 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games start next week in Calgary with a few from our area joining Team Ontario

Huntsville’s Mark Cheek is the only athlete from our area competing at the National Games. He is one of the 17 athletes on Ontario’s cross-country skiing team.

Meanwhile, Cindy Blake will also represent Muskoka as one of the coaches on the cross-country team. Haliburton’s Rick West is a coach on the 5-pin bowling team and is joined by Almaguin’s Cheryl Atkinson who is on the mission staff.

Other competitions at the National Games include curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

The National Games take place from Feb. 27 to March 2.

With files from Bob McIntyre