Rusty Draper told Gravenhurst council it’s “long overdue” that the Sloans be honoured, noting their family tree includes a former mayor, police chief, volunteer firefighter, and restaurateur.

He explained all those positions were held by one man: Archie Sloan.

Draper added Archie’s son, Gordon, took over “Sloan’s Restaurant and Tavern” on Muskoka Rd. after his father passed away in 1928. He said Gordon made the restaurant “internationally famous” thanks in part to his strong leadership and attention to detail.

“These men, father and son, were of exceptional quality and so highly esteemed by so many who proudly called Gravenhurst home,” said Draper.

Draper spoke to Gravenhurst council on Feb. 13 to ask them to recognize the pair. He suggested dedicating the building at First St. and Harvie St. to the family. The building currently houses the Gravenhurst Fire Department and is close to where the original police station was, which Draper says is where Archie spent a lot of his time.

Draper explained Sloan also oversaw ringing the town’s bell at 7 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and for the curfew time at 9 p.m. every day. When not fighting crime or battling fires with the department’s steam-powered engine, Draper said Sloan would fix potholes with the help of a grader and a couple of the town’s strongest horses.

Sloan’s two terms as mayor spanned 1915 to 1919 and then 1922 to 1924.

He passed away in 1928 at the age of 82.

Draper calls Gordon “Mr. Personality” and credits his wife Dora’s “unforgettable” blueberry pie as one of the reasons for the restaurant’s success.

They had three children, John, Malcolm, and Janet. However, Draper said John, who is in his late 80s, is the only one still alive.

“It’s time now for this council to right a wrong and this council has the opportunity to do that,” said Draper.

Coun. Randy Jorgensen, who sits on Gravenhurst’s Municipal Heritage Committee, says they have discussed the idea of naming a street after the Sloans or creating a plaque for them.

“The Heritage Committee would like to see something happen,” he added.

Jorgensen suggested a recommendation could be brought to council at a later date.