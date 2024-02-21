Rock Solid Wrestling is hosting “Bedlam in Bracebridge” at Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School in support of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Muskoka (BBBS).

Adam Contant, promoter, says once the organization makes its money back, every dollar will go to BBBS.

“We are a company that believes in making an impact, not just from an entertainment aspect, but from a community aspect,” he says.

This is not the first time Rock Solid Wrestling has come to Bracebridge. Contant says every time they have held a show locally, they’ve supported BBBS.

“Every time that we’ve come to Bracebridge and performed we’ve left knowing that we’re helping them provide a much-needed service in the community,” he says.

Courtney Provan, executive director of BBBS, says they’re excited to continue the partnership.

“We love the idea of working with events that are family-focused and unique for the community to attend,” she says. “Kids in Muskoka are struggling, and BBBS Muskoka works to fill in gaps, supporting families in addition to so many other groups. We are hoping to expand our services and increase the kids we serve throughout Muskoka. Events like this are a fun way to bring attention to our cause, reach out to the community and build our support.”

Contant says the main event will feature Canadian Heavyweight Champion Scotty the Body, who he describes as “one of the most popular superstars we’ve ever had, the ultimate good guy” defending his title against “the villainous” Daddy Davis.

“One of my absolutely favourite experiences in being a part of Rock Solid Wrestling is seeing and hearing people who are not wrestling fans come to the show and get so involved and afterwards come up to us and say, ‘I don’t even like wrestling, but this was an incredible show when are you coming back,'” shares Contant.

Bodies will be slammed and punches will be thrown on March 9 at Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary Schools. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or in person at Muskoka General Store + Refillery in Bracebridge and Stevenson Plumbing and Electric in Gravenhurst.