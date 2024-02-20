“Clearopathra” and “Betty Whiteout” will ensure the more than 500 km and 25 km of roads and sidewalks in Gravenhurst are kept clear.

The names were chosen by voters as the names for Gravenhurst’s two new snowplows. Town officials say 325 people voted in a poll that ran last month.

Mayor Heidi Lorenz says she loves the names and credits the community for always being “playful and fun.”

Andrew Stacey, director of infrastructure services, says the plows will be in service later this winter after a yet-to-be-determined unveiling ceremony.

“The great thing about the contest was it allowed us to highlight the work we do each winter,” says Stacey. “We take tremendous pride and responsibility in looking after our roads so people can safely get where they need to be.”

According to the winter operations section of the town’s website, it takes between six to eight hours to clear “priority roads” after it snows.