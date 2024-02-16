Organizations in our region are getting $1,264,686 to connect people to primary care providers.

The Algonquin Family Health Team will receive $559,799, which provincial officials say will connect more than 1,200 patients to primary care.

Sundridge and District Medical Centre will be receiving $327,237 to help another 1,200 patients, Burk’s Falls Family Health Team $290,000 for 2,200 people, and Wasauksing First Nation $87,650 for approximately 400 people.

“This investment of over $1.2-million in new funding by the Government of Ontario will significantly grow our primary care capacity in Parry Sound-Muskoka and serve approximately 5,000 residents in our community,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith. “This investment will help more people get faster access to a doctor, nurse practitioner and many other types of health professionals.”

It comes as part of the $110-million going out across the province to connect up to 328,000 Ontarians to primary care providers.