Parry Sound-Muskoka getting $1.26-million to connect people to primary care 

By Martin Halek
(Photo credit: Martin Halek)

Organizations in our region are getting $1,264,686 to connect people to primary care providers. 

The Algonquin Family Health Team will receive $559,799, which provincial officials say will connect more than 1,200 patients to primary care.  

Sundridge and District Medical Centre will be receiving $327,237 to help another 1,200 patients, Burk’s Falls Family Health Team $290,000 for 2,200 people, and Wasauksing First Nation $87,650 for approximately 400 people. 

“This investment of over $1.2-million in new funding by the Government of Ontario will significantly grow our primary care capacity in Parry Sound-Muskoka and serve approximately 5,000 residents in our community,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith. “This investment will help more people get faster access to a doctor, nurse practitioner and many other types of health professionals.” 

It comes as part of the $110-million going out across the province to connect up to 328,000 Ontarians to primary care providers. 

