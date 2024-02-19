A packed Gravenhurst Opera House schedule means many theatre professionals will be flocking to Muskoka looking for a place to stay.

Kelly Hamilton, theatre operations supervisor at the Gravenhurst Opera House, says they’re looking for residents who have a place for them to stay for one to two weeks. The visiting entertainers will need somewhere to rest between July 21 and Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 to 18.

Anyone who welcomes one – or more – of the thespians will be paid between $100 to $125 per week.

“There is nothing that the homeowner has to provide other than a place to stay,” explains Hamilton.

- Advertisement -

The Opera House’s website lists 40 events between March 2 and Nov. 16 with Hamilton adding more are on the way. “We have a jam-packed lineup coming this season,” she says, adding she’s already booking into 2025.

The Opera House, like many other businesses, closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19. It reopened in early 2022 with the two years used to renovate parts of the building.

“We came out of COVID and people had such a hunger, such a thirst, to get back and be entertained and get out again and have some fun,” says Hamilton.

Those interested are asked to call 705-687-5550 or email [email protected]