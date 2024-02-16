Lake of Bays Brewing Company Ltd. will run the café at Bracebridge’s Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC) when it opens this summer.

Council gave its thumbs up during its Feb. 14 meeting for the Baysville-based company to run the café space and catering services at the MLCC for an initial five years with the potential to extend it for up to 10 years. Lake of Bays Brewing operates a tap room in Baysville with restaurants in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

“The company has an experienced food and beverage management team with a track record of strong customer service and high standards of culinary execution,” writes Cindy O’Regan, director of recreation, in her report to council.

The café will be just over 450 sq. ft. and will be in the main floor lobby with a larger kitchen for catering on the second floor.

O’Regan says town staff and Lake of Bays Brewing are working with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to get a liquor license.

O’Regan says the menu, which hasn’t been approved yet, could include standard arena snacks like coffee and muffins but may also feature breakfast offerings like breakfast burritos, giant pretzels, and the “Muskoka Lumber Dog.” Deputy Mayor Brenda Rhodes noted her excitement to see tofu burgers on the proposed menu.

“I think that brings the continuity to the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre,” said Mayor of Bracebridge Rick Maloney during the Feb. 8 General Committee meeting.