Fishing is free across Ontario this weekend, but the local fire department is urging caution around bodies of water.

The Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department says inconsistent and unseasonably warm temperatures have made the ice potentially unsafe.

Officials urge residents to assess ice conditions thoroughly and make sure it’s thick enough before venturing out.

They add to remind kids about ice safety rules, have them seek help from an adult, and keep them clear of the water if conditions are unsafe.