No vehicular traffic will be allowed on the Pinetree Rd. Bridge between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The bridge closure is sandwiched in the middle of the project.

Officials with the Town of Gravenhurst say McPherson-Andrews Contracting Limited will be working on the rehabilitation project between Feb. 19 and 23.

A budget of $250,000 has been set for the project.

- Advertisement -

Officials explain the work will see the foundation replaced, some sections restored, as well as a retaining wall and guide rail installed.

Andrew Stacey, director of infrastructure services, explained in Dec. 2023 that the bridge was built in 2019 and was supposed to be a temporary structure. “While a replacement structure was never advanced, the most recent biennial inspection of the structure, which occurred in 2021, brought to the forefront repairs and rehabilitation efforts necessary to ensure the bridge maintains an adequate bridge condition rating.”