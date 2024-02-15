Multiple groups will work with Gravenhurst to help the municipality implement its climate change adaptation plan.

In her Feb. 13 report to council, Melissa Halford, director of development services, says the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives and Ontario Resource Centre for Climate Adaptation will provide a staff member for 560 working hours to oversee town staff as they work on the adaptation plan.

Halford explains the program is free and is offered to municipalities that are dealing with a staffing crunch.

“Administration has made progress towards the completion of a number of action items from the [Climate Change Adaptation Plam],” says Halford. “However, without dedicated staff resources for this project and with continued staff resources being focused on the development of the town’s Corporate Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory and Mitigation Plan, it has been a challenge to make significant progress on this important initiative.”

Halford notes the Corporate Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory and Mitigation Plan is being done in collaboration with other municipalities.

While staffing has been an issue, Halford says they have been able to finish or start nine of the over 40 recommended adaptation items, which includes creating an educational program to help residents prepare for flooding events.

“We know what we need to do, we just need some staff time to help do it,” adds Halford.

Some of the things Halford hopes to finish this year include working on some of the easier-to-implement items and looking into the best ways for Gravenhurst to work with other municipalities.

Halford believes one of the most important items this year will be figuring out how they continue to move forward in 2025 and beyond.

“This is a really good example of us all working together and trying to do more with less and moving the yardsticks forward on climate change initiatives,” says Halford.