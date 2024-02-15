A kitchen fire in Huntsville sent one person to the hospital.

That from the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department, which says around 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to a structure fire on North Waseosa Lake Road. Officials say firefighters found a working fire in the kitchen and worked quickly to keep it from spreading to other rooms or properties.

According to the department, one person was taken to hospital and the Office of the Fire Marshal will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

Officials are also reminding residents to stay alert when cooking, stay in the room when cooking with potentially fire-starting methods, and not to let loose materials get close to the heat source.