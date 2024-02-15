It’s a little smoother to watch Gravenhurst council meetings on YouTube thanks to a federal grant.

The work, which started in Sept. 2023, saw improved audio and visual equipment installed, improvements made to how various council and committee meetings are streamed on the town’s YouTube channel, another 30 seats added to the council chamber’s gallery, and a new council table created by Gravenhurst-based Rock Paper Scissors Company.

Mayor of Gravenhurst Heidi Lorenz says the table was shaped to “foster debate amongst councillors.”

She says the old council table was put to good use and was repurposed to form where town staff will sit.

The work was funded through a $100,000 Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant plus $60,000 from the town.

“We tackled this project to provide a better council chambers experience for people,” said Lorenz.

During her remarks to open the Feb. 13 council meeting, Lorenz said it may take staff a few meetings to get used to the new technology, so she urged everyone to be patient.

While the work was being done, council meetings were held at other facilities, including the Gravenhurst Opera House.