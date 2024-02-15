Mayor of Bracebridge Rick Maloney says the town’s 2024 budget is “one of the most significant in Bracebridge’s history.”

The 6.8 percent tax hike means that based on a home assessed at $300,000, they will pay an extra $102 – or 28 cents per day – on their bill.

One of the big-money projects included in the budget is the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. With the facility set to open this summer, $20 million has been earmarked to support Aquicon Construction putting the finishing touches on the project.

Maloney estimates the project will end up costing around $78 million.

Council agreed to set aside $3.1 million towards various road improvement projects and $246,000 into a reserve fund that will be used to support the town’s investment in Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s hospital redevelopment project.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to supporting our community, and the 2024 municipal budget establishes the framework to do this both now and well into the future,” says Maloney. “This budget is significant for Bracebridge, incorporating the soon-to-be operational Muskoka Lumber Community Centre and all it will offer to our community. This budget continues to deliver on council’s priorities while maintaining current service levels and being considerate of the economic impacts property owners and residents continue to face.”