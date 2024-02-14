The second version of Muskoka Lakes’ draft short-term rental accommodations licensing by-law (STRA) packed the township’s municipal office in Port Carling.

Coun. Ron Bosomworth chaired the Special Planning Committee meeting on Feb. 13, which lasted for nearly six hours.

“This township has been considering and talking about short-term rentals for a long time,” he said, adding the process dates back to 2016.

Robert Kennedy, chief municipal enforcement officer, said as of March 2023, there are 801 unique rental units in Muskoka Lakes.

“Based on research that staff have completed we do have one of the highest numbers of short rentals within a municipality in Ontario based on the actual geographic area and population,” he explained.

Ahead of those in attendance sharing their thoughts, Kennedy outlined the proposed by-law.

Kennedy defines short-term rental accommodations as when any part – or all – of a dwelling is used for accommodation for 28 consecutive days or less in exchange for payment. They say this doesn’t include motels, hotels, bed and breakfasts, cabin rentals, tourist lodges, similar commercial or institutional establishments, or any dwelling rented for 14 days or less per calendar year.

If the by-law is approved, Kennedy said the list of requirements for anyone who applies for a license, including property owners having a “responsible person” who can get to the property within an hour of a complaint being made.

He said an information package must be given to the person staying at the property with information about things like in and out of water safety, how to contact the responsible person, and common offences like noise, burning, and parking.

Kennedy added the license will initially cost $1,000 with another $500 for a property inspection. It will last for two years. If no changes are made to the property, it will cost $500 to renew or $750 if changes have been made.

A penalty system will be in place and at 15 demerit points, Kennedy said the license could be suspended.

Norah Fountain, executive director of the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce, was one of the speakers.

She said she believes the application process will be burdensome, despite Kennedy promising it would be simple to navigate. “Worse, some of them will harm our local economy and business community,” said Fountain.

She pointed to the rule limiting rentals around Victoria Day and Labour Day as something that needed to be reconsidered.

“The measures in this draft are so extreme that some are treating it like it is a ban,” she said. “And they’re already going underground with how they market and provide short stays. Nobody wants that.”

Jayne McCaw, who operates Jayne’s Luxury Rentals, also spoke during the meeting. She said she currently employs 25 people with another 50 joining in the summer.

Since opening 9 years ago, she said they’ve listed over 3,000 rentals.

She pointed out that since they’ve been in business, there has only been one complaint, noting it was for noise.

“As a licensed travel agent under the Province of Ontario, I’m disappointed that the municipality doesn’t recognize us as being able to provide responsible rentals,” she said.

McCaw wondered if there is a possibility businesses – such as her own – that are already licensed through the province could be given an exemption from the by-law.

She suggested that this by-law would hurt her business and potentially the township’s economy. “Every dollar that somebody spends on accommodations, two dollars is spent locally,” said McCaw.

Bosomworth pointed out the by-law has not been approved.

“What our final by-law will be very dependent on what we hear from you,” he said to those who attended the meeting in person, virtually, and others who have emailed their comments.

What is currently proposed is available on EngageMuskokaLakes.ca.

Kennedy added there may be another public meeting.

However, if there isn’t, the by-law will be sent to council for approval. If that happens, Kennedy explained staff will get to work installing monitoring software, creating a website to make the application process smoother, and starting a public education campaign.