A 46-year-old snowmobiler was found dead in the Township of Georgian Bay’s Go Home River nearly 18 hours after they were last seen.

Provincial Const. Taryn Molnar says police were called around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday after a resident spotted a body in the water.

She says getting to the person was difficult because of the fast-flowing water so additional units were called in, including the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Underwater Search and Rescue Unit.

The unit was able to locate and bring the person to shore.

Molnar says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.