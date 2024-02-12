The Gravenhurst Winter Carnival is one of four winter events happening in Muskoka over the next few weeks.

The festivities start Thursday with the Ignite Gravenhurst Speaker Series at the Gravenhurst Opera House at 5 p.m. and continue all weekend with the demolition derby at the Severn Bridge Fairgrounds finishing the festival on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The entire schedule is posted on the carnival’s Facebook page.

A Gravenhurst Winter Carnival button, which will serve as your entry to all the events, costs $10 for anyone 13 or older, $5 for kids between six and 12, and free for anyone under six.

There are a handful of places you can buy buttons, including the Gravenhurst municipal at 3-5 Pineridge Gate, or they purchased with cash at one of the events.

“The carnival is a great opportunity for us to come together during Family Day weekend and celebrate this beautiful place we call our home,” says Mayor Heidi Lorenz.

Alongside the winter fun in Gravenhurst, the Dorset Snowball Winter Carnival is being held on Feb. 17 and 18 and Baysville Winterfest is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Huntsville Winterfest is slated for Feb. 24 in River Mill Park.