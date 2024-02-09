Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) says a second meeting will be held in Bracebridge to discuss its “Made-in-Muskoka healthcare system.”

It will be held between 7 and 9 p.m. in the cafeteria of Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School on Monday, Feb. 12. Once doors open at 6 p.m., 650 will given a spot to sit, in accordance with the cateferiea’s fire code.

The meeting will also be streamed through Zoom but registration is being limited to 500 participants. Those interested can sign up through MAHC’s website.

Officials say “logistically, it will not be possible to take questions from those viewing the Zoom feed.”

The previous meeting was held on Feb. 6 in the auditorium at the Bracebridge Sportsplex but was limited to 300 people because of the building’s fire code. Many were unable to get in.

“The Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare team understands the importance of carefully considered hospital redevelopment plans, not only to our communities but also to our healthcare team,” reads a Feb. 9 statement from MAHC. “Consultation on a proposed model is an essential step in our journey toward defining a future model of care across two new hospitals that enhances quality of care for everyone and is sustainable and affordable.”

The “Made-in-Muskoka healthcare system” proposed by MAHC has not been approved. Moreen Miller, board chair, said it’s slated to go in front of MAHC’s Board of Directors in the spring to be voted on before it’s submitted to the Ministry of Health.

She floated the idea of pushing that back, adding it may add another “two or three years” to the project that has already been ongoing for nearly a decade.

“The team is committed to taking the time necessary to explore input and changes to a future model of care to develop the right solution for all communities served by the hospitals that ensures enhanced quality care, sustainability and affordability,” the statement from MAHC reads.