On a two-fight winning streak, Huntsville’s Kyle “The Monster” Nelson is set to take on Bill Algeo on March 30 in New Jersey.

Algeo, nicknamed “Señor Perfecto,” also brings a two-fight winning streak into the matchup. Nelson says he’s a tough fighter known for his striking ability and good Ju-Jitsu.

This will be the first time the pair trade punches but both are at similar points in their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) careers having fought eight times prior to their bout next month.

“I think this fight will showcase another level of my ability,” says Nelson.

Algeo is a highly ranked featherweight fighter so Nelson says a win would bring him closer to a potential title fight.

While excited for the bout, Nelson may be distracted in the lead-up. He says his fiancé is due on March 12. “She’s has gone as far as to say she will come and give birth in the hotel,” jokes Nelson.

This will be the first fight since Nelson signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC in Jan. 2024.

“Coming from a small town like Huntsville it took me a little bit longer to get on the UFC’s radar,” says Nelson.

Nelson’s first fight was in 2012, and while he says it took him time to become a more strategic fighter, he’s always been good at not sustaining too much damage.

At 32 years old, Nelson credits that with allowing him to reach his peak a little later some most fighters do.