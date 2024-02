Three people are facing assault charges after a “serious attack” in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says on Feb. 1 officers investigated an assault at a home on First Street, where the victim had to be taken to hospital to be treated for “significant injuries” to his face.

Police charged three Gravenhurst men—30, 33, and 44 years old, respectively—with assault causing bodily harm, and each accused is scheduled to appear in Bracebridge court.