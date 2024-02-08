Subscribe to Local News
Shoplifting arrest leads to recovered vehicle 

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

A shoplifting incident in Huntsville led to two arrests and a stolen car being recovered. 

That from Huntsville OPP, which says officers arrested a 45-year-old man who was shoplifting from multiple Huntsville businesses.  

Police say the investigation located the second accused, a 38-year-old man from Muskoka Lakes, as well as a car stolen from York Region, a stolen wallet and merchandise stolen from a Huntsville business. 

The first accused is being charged with shoplifting, resisting a peace officer, and possession of property obtained by crime, both under and over $5,000. The second is being charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.  

