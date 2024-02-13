Amphitheatre-style seating could be installed at Gravenhurst’s Gull Lake Rotary Park by June.

Powcon Inc., based in Cannington, Ont., was approved by council Tuesday to do the job. They put forward a bid of $564,940.11 for the work, which was the lowest of the nine other companies that submitted a proposal.

Andrew Stacey, director of infrastructure services, says in his report to council that construction is expected to start on March 18.

“If, for some unforeseen reason, [Powcon Inc.] is no longer able to meet this schedule the project will be deferred until the fall as a means of mitigating disruption to community events planned for the park in 2024,” continues Stacey.

He adds when construction starts, some areas of the park may be closed off for safety reasons. He asks that residents be aware of that and obey posted signage.

The project was thought up by the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst and has been dubbed Rotary Rocks the Barge.

A $400,000 fundraising goal was set for the project. Rotarian Dave Reid says thanks to separate $10,000 donations this month, they have surpassed that number.

“We’re really excited,” says Reid. “We’ve had a lot of people in the community that have supported us.”

Mayor of Gravenhurst Heidi Lorenz says she appreciates the close relationship the municipality has with the Rotary Club calling them a “great partner.”

“It’s amazing how much we’ve been able to do in a couple of years,” continues Reid, adding the town has been easy to work with.

The construction comes ahead of a busy summer for Gull Lake Rotary Park with the Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival and the Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market forced to use it because of the Bay and Beyond infrastructure project.