Huntsville-based Greystone Construction has won an international award for a housing development in Parry Sound.

The Lighthouse, a 43-unit residential building on the shore of Georgian Bay, won an ICF Builder Award in the MultiFamily Low-Rise division on Jan. 24 in Las Vegas.

Pat Dubé, Greystone’s owner, explains the awards recognize development projects that use Insulated Concrete Forms, a building material consisting of two sheets of insulation with concrete in the middle.

He says it’s Greystone’s primary building material across all its projects, serving as the structure of a building while providing good sound and heat insulation. “It’s very peaceful living. It’s quiet, it’s inexpensive in terms of utilities and living costs, so it’s a great solution for many people,” says Dubé.

According to Dubé, The Lighthouse impressed judges with its “interesting” tiered design, as it was built on a steep, rocky, triangular property and had to stay below the height of nearby properties.

“It sort of reaffirms what we’re doing in the market,” says Dubé. “It was high fives all around, we were ecstatic. I mean, to be recognized for your work in your industry is a great compliment. So we were very proud, and want to tell the world about it for sure.”

Dubé adds they’ve planned several other projects which involve ICFs, including some in Parry Sound.