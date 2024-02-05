An estimated $100,000 in damage was done to a building on John St. in Gravenhurst, but all occupants and a cat made it out safely.

Kevin McKelvey, fire prevention officer for the Gravenhurst Fire Department, says they were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and left around 9:30.

When firefighters arrived, he says they found heavy smoke from the roof and flames towards the back of the property. “It looked like it had climbed up the siding and into the soffit and then to the roof,” explains McKelvey.

He says the fire is believed to be accidental.

Thankfully, he continues, the building had working fire alarms. “We could hear the beeping when we got there,” he says.

Whether you’re in Gravenhurst or somewhere else in Muskoka, McKelvey says if you need help with your smoke alarms, call your local fire department. “You can never check your smoke alarm enough,” he says. “Don’t go by ‘oh, my cooking tests it.'”

McKelvey adds to not be afraid to call 911, even if it’s a small fire. “Don’t assume something is out,” he says, pointing out it’s better to be safe than sorry.