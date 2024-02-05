The Muskoka Off-Road Cycling Association is working with the Town of Bracebridge to make improvements to the trail near the Meadow Heights subdivision.

The proposed plan is available on EngageBracebridge.ca for feedback until Feb. 29.

According to town officials, the eight-kilometre trail goes along open fields and through a forested area with changing terrain. It’s often used for biking, but also hiking, snowshowing, and cross-country skiing.

The improvements include restoring the existing trails, creating informal routes, installing wayfinding signage, and developing new single-track mountain bike trails.

Through Bracebridge’s Recreation, Parks, and Trails Master Plan, there may be additional upgrades, including dedicated mountain biking trails and better promotion of what can be done on the trail to support health and wellness.

Pending feedback, officials say they expect the project to start sometime this year.