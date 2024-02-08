Approaching 12 months since becoming Bracebridge’s top firefighter, Scott Granahan writes in his first annual report there are “no alarming trends” locally.

“Emergency response data shows no alarming trends and has been consistent over the last few years,” he says in his Feb. 6 report to Bracebridge’s General Committee. “Notable was an increase in fire alarm activations with a reduction in malfunctioning fire alarm systems. Fire prevention staff continue to monitor accidental incidents to identify more clearly the root cause and focus efforts to reduce these calls.”

Granahan authored the report with help from the four other full-time staff at the Bracebridge Fire Department.

He says it was a busy year for the department with a 41-day fire ban, spring flooding, and multiple extreme weather events in the summer and winter.

There were five retirements in 2023, including Murray Medley, whom Granahan succeeded as fire chief when he was hired in June 2023.

One of the notable projects Granahan says will move forward this year is where station two will go. Currently, it’s situated at 3448 Hwy. 118 E. but council has been mulling over where it could be moved to.

The station falls within the boundary of Oakley Ward, which Coun. Barb McMurray has represented since 1994.

She asked Granahan if residents, specifically in the Oakley and Draper Wards, will have an opportunity to share their thoughts before a decision is made.

Granahan says they will, but he didn’t say when.

“Once we have a formed out plan, we’ll start executing some of those consultations,” he told council.

Granahan says the department is supported by 42 volunteer firefighters with 31 based at station one at 225 Taylor Rd. and 11 at station two.

He expects eight to 10 more volunteers to join the department within a few weeks to complement the 10 that were brought on in 2023.

Granahan celebrated the success of the department’s new co-op program that saw two students, Maddie Staratt from St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School and Alfie Napper from Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School, join the department for a period.

“Bracebridge’s volunteer firefighters are a dedicated group who are the heart of the organization and the reason for the team’s continued success,” says Granahan. “These individuals, with the support of their families and employers, are committed to community service in their community and are fire safety champions.”