Huntsville has passed its strategic plan, which officials say will guide decisions for years to come.

This, after a lengthy public consultation process, which included multiple surveys, focus groups, and community engagement events.

Reva Frame, Huntsville’s Director of Corporate and Community Strategy, told council on Monday that around 1,500 people responded to the initial survey, which she noted was “quite a lot” for the town’s population.

“Our communications team really tried to push participation in the survey,” said Frame. “We wanted to hear from as many people as we possibly could, which is why we held in-person events, the pop-ups, the focus groups—to get more information. Those were fairly well-attended as well, so we really wanted the community to be a part of developing this plan.”

Frame added that community feedback for the draft plan was quite positive, with between 65 and 78 per cent of respondents approving of each item.

Notable features of the document include measures to address the affordable housing shortage, develop town facilities and nature spaces, improve active transportation, lessen impact on the environment, and attract medical professionals.

Town Council unanimously approved the plan at its Jan. 29 meeting.