Applications are open for the Huntsville Festival of the Arts’ (HFA) two annual scholarships.

A junior scholarship of up to $300 is available for those 16 and under, while the senior scholarship for those 17 and older goes up to $1,500.

According to the HFA, the funds are meant to help talented youth in Huntsville and Lake of Bays pursue further education in the performing arts such as music or theatre, as well as technical skills such as lighting or sound design.

Officials say applicants will be judged based on auditions on March 25, with technical skills applicants asked to present a portfolio instead. The deadline is Feb. 29, with more information on the HFA’s website.