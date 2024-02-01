In the first 12 months of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) Hospital-to-Home program, 65 patients have received support.

The initiative is being done in tandem with Closing the Gap Healthcare and the Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team.

Since starting on Feb. 1, 2023, MAHC officials say the goal of the program is to support patients and their caregivers in the safe transition from the hospital to their home. Care plans are created that include regular check-ins with care providers and constant communication. The program can be done for 60 days or 112 days.

Cheryl Harrison, president and chief executive officer of MAHC, touts the 100 percent patient satisfaction record.

“When the transition to living at home can be daunting, the Hospital to Home program will help patients, families, and caregivers to meet their goals during the transition from the hospital to home and set them up for success and safety at home,” says Harrison. “We are so encouraged by the 100 percent patient satisfaction with the program and the positive response from patients themselves where 88 percent reported improved quality of life as a direct result of the program.”

Along with those statistics, Harrison says the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and Huntsville District Memorial Hospital saw a 43 percent decrease in alternate level of care patients who are ready to return home, fewer emergency department visits, and a lower readmission rate.

Yiannis Soumalias, vice president of business performance and partnerships with Closing the Gap Healthcare, says they’re proud to support the program.

“We’ve been advocating for increased integration and collaboration across the health system and this program is a perfect example of how integrated care can achieve positive impacts on our population,” she says. “We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to serve the people of Muskoka in the future.”