The Lake of Bays Arena in Baysville won’t be open until the end of this month.

Township officials say “due to unexpected delays beyond staff’s control,” the opening has been postponed to Oct. 30.

The arena’s ice refrigeration system was set to be replaced earlier this year thanks to a $500,000 provincial grant. However, officials say supply chain challenges and shipping delays have bumped back that timeline to late October.

The new system is expected to cost less to run, emit less carbon, and use less refrigerant, as well as eliminates the need for propane.