Andrew Whitfield has joined the Muskoka Lakes Public Library as its new Chief Executive Officer.

According to township officials, he has over ten years of experience with public libraries in Ontario, including over seven as the branch supervisor in the Wellington County system.

“We are extremely fortunate to have attracted a candidate with such a wealth of experience and accomplishments”, says Valerie Duke, Chair of the Muskoka Lakes Public Library Board.

Whitfield will start in Dec. and replaces the retiring Cathy Duck.

Officials say he spent some of his summers at camps in the area and has a cottage on Lake Muskoka.