The South Muskoka Memorial Hospital and Huntsville District Memorial Hospital are dealing with 150 percent occupancy rates this week.

According to Diane George, Vice President of Integrated Care, Patient Services and Quality for Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), the issue of high patient volumes has been ongoing for weeks but hit 150 percent this week. “That means our beds are full and we are caring for admitted patients wherever we can find space to,” she explains. “Our teams have been working incredibly hard under increased pressure in every department of the hospitals. We are not unlike many hospitals across the province grappling with dramatic surges and ongoing staffing challenges.”

However, MAHC officials say a surge plan is in place that, among other things, directs staff to look for support from healthcare partners.

Just a few months ago, Dr. John Simpson, Director and Chief of Emergency Medicine for MAHC, spoke to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom to promote the organization’s #WhereToGetCare campaign. A portion of MAHC’s website is dedicated to explaining where the right place to go is for certain ailments.

“We are here for our communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we want people to understand the capacity challenges and the higher demand that we are currently working through,” says George. “The increased workload is taking its toll on our staff and physicians as our people are working exceptionally hard in these circumstances. We appreciate everyone’s patience and when the wait is longer than usual, understand that our staff and physicians have been putting in long hours so that they can be here for you, and you will be seen. My sincere thanks to all members of the MAHC team for the hard work, extra hours and effort.”