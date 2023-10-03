A car sale fundraiser wheeled in $40,200 for hospital foundations in Muskoka and Parry Sound.

The Drive Muskoka Tent Event raised a record $32,000 for the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, $4,300 for the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, and $3,900 for the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation.

The fundraiser ran through August at Huntsville’s Honda, Hyundai, and Dodge dealerships, with $200 from every car sold going to the buyer’s choice of local hospital.

The funds go towards equipment purchases at each of the hospital foundations, with diagnostic imaging specifically targeted in Huntsville.