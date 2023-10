The Port Carling Large Lock will be closed for just under a month as two historic steamships are maintained.

The District of Muskoka says the Large Lock will be closed from Oct. 10 to roughly Nov. 7, although the Small Lock will remain open for vessels. Officials say it’s for mandatory dry dock inspections and maintenance of the RMS Segwun and Wenonah II.

They add that having the two historic ships out of the water is a rare sight, and the community will be invited to experience it.