There are many days until Christmas but Santa Claus is already getting to work on his travel schedule.

He will be in Gravenhurst on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. for the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce’s 70th annual Santa Claus Parade and will join the Rotary Club of Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes for its Santa Claus Parade on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

“Ho Ho Ho, here we go,” said Don MacKay, “Parade Elf” and member of the Rotary Club.

The Gravenhurst parade will see floats travel down Muskoka Rd. while participants will go through Manitoba St. in Bracebridge.

MacKay says the theme for the Bracebridge parade is “dynamic duos,” using Santa and Mrs. Claus as an example.

Anyone wanting to register a float for the parade must email [email protected].

The theme for the Gravenhurst parade is “a march through time.” Chamber officials explain “each float will be assigned a decade starting from the 1950s to the present day and they will be asked to recreate their decade.”

Floats must be registered before Nov. 15 for the Gravenhurst parade.