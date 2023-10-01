The Tiki Taka food truck along Muskoka Rd. 169 near Readman St. in Gravenhurst exploded Sunday morning.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department Fire Chief Jared Cayley says no one was injured in the explosion. However, the food truck and other nearby properties have been damaged.

He explains firefighters were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m.

Cayley says they don’t know yet what caused the explosion, adding the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) will handle the ensuing investigation.

The area, including nearby Muskoka Bay Park, has been closed off. Cayley says firefighters will remain on the scene until the OFM arrives.