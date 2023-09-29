The Huntsville Hospital Foundation has expanded its headquarters.

CEO Katherine Craine says the not-for-profit has added two more offices and a storage space on the lower level. She says it gives them room to hire a Director of Finance, as well as not needing to rent off-site storage.

“We were planning for the expansion of staff, but also having really busy volunteer time in the office,” says Craine. “One of the offices has a boardroom table in it, so that we can have our campaign meetings, and have some volunteers in the office as well. Really just getting ready for what’s to come at the hospital.”

She notes since moving to the current location in 2018, they’ve gone from four staff to six, not including the upcoming hire.

- Advertisement -

According to Craine, the work was done almost entirely by donated labour and managed by Greystone Construction, whose owner sits on the foundation’s board.

“Pretty much all the time and materials were donated by a list of contractors and businesses, and just like in 2018, we were able to get the work done in-kind,” says Craine. “Just a big thank you to all the businesses and individuals who helped us so that we could build this new addition.”