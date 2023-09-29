The latest round of sponsors for the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC) will bring the town $290,000.

The new naming sponsors include:

Kubota North, who is contributing $105,000 over 15 years for the naming rights to the three arena rooms in the Muskoka Lumber Arena.

JSW Manufactoring Inc., who will fork over $15,000 over the next 10 years for the naming rights to the score clock in the Portline Rentals Fieldhouse.

Alarm Pro Muskoka, who has agreed to give the town $15,000 over the next 15 years for the naming rights to the teen area in the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library.

Two donations were also announced by the town. The Crozier Foundation and Recreation Capital Fund Foundation will cut a $150,000 cheque while The Kenney Foundation is donating $5,000.

“We’re only one year away from walking through the doors of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, and our success to date is in large part thanks to the generosity of our community and sponsors,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “Their enthusiasm and passion for this facility is overwhelming, and I am so grateful for the community’s continued support.”

He also promoted the buy a bay and buy a seat fundraising programs. The bay program allows anyone to pay $250 to sponsor a bay of books at the library while the seat program gives anyone the chance to pay $500 to have their name written on a placard on a seat in the MLCC’s arena. In both instances, names will remain for 25 years.

Officials pointed out that fifteen percent of each seat and bay sale goes towards the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraising efforts.

Maloney says the MLCC is on target to open by Aug. 2024.